TEROSON has been in business for over 100 years, predominantly in Western Europe in the collision repair industry. Collision repair facilities participating in OE networks for the European automakers may be most familiar with the products, with strategic partnerships in place with brands like Audi, BMW and Mercedes. They specialize in adhesives, coatings and sealers, which are used to return vehicles to pre-crash standards. Their flagship product, Sprayable Seam Sealer System, replicates the factory seams perfectly.

TEROSON recently decided to expand their product offering to North America.

“We are fortunate to serve as an OE partner with virtually every vehicle manufacturer imaginable, and our partnerships are what make TEROSON and our products unique,” said John O’Neill, head of collision repair, TEROSON – NAMEX. “We live by the motto, ‘If you can drive it, we can fix it,’ and we listen very intently to what our customers have to say.

“We’ve watched the North American market closely, and we love the direction that organizations like SCRS are taking the industry by sharing the knowledge of best practices to raise the performance of the industry for greater safety and customer satisfaction. Professionals that are driven by doing things the right way are paramount to the long-term success of the industry, and we want to be there to assist them with their passion and be part of initiatives and organizations that raise the industry up.”