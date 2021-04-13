The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that TEROSON, a Henkel Adhesive Technologies brand, has joined the association as a corporate member.
TEROSON has been in business for over 100 years, predominantly in Western Europe in the collision repair industry. Collision repair facilities participating in OE networks for the European automakers may be most familiar with the products, with strategic partnerships in place with brands like Audi, BMW and Mercedes. They specialize in adhesives, coatings and sealers, which are used to return vehicles to pre-crash standards. Their flagship product, Sprayable Seam Sealer System, replicates the factory seams perfectly.
TEROSON recently decided to expand their product offering to North America.
“We are fortunate to serve as an OE partner with virtually every vehicle manufacturer imaginable, and our partnerships are what make TEROSON and our products unique,” said John O’Neill, head of collision repair, TEROSON – NAMEX. “We live by the motto, ‘If you can drive it, we can fix it,’ and we listen very intently to what our customers have to say.
“We’ve watched the North American market closely, and we love the direction that organizations like SCRS are taking the industry by sharing the knowledge of best practices to raise the performance of the industry for greater safety and customer satisfaction. Professionals that are driven by doing things the right way are paramount to the long-term success of the industry, and we want to be there to assist them with their passion and be part of initiatives and organizations that raise the industry up.”
Added SCRS National Director and K&M Collision Vice President Michael Bradshaw, “We have used the TEROSON system for several years after being shown the capabilities in an Audi class. Their products have provided tremendous ability to duplicate factory appearance of seam sealer when using the guns, tips and materials sourced through our local Audi dealer. Through the outreach to SCRS, I’ve seen information on additional products I was not previously aware of, and I’m really excited for how their involvement in the industry through the association can help collision repairers.”
“The product, guns, application and support are the real deal,” said Barry Dorn, past chairman of SCRS and vice president of Dorn’s Body & Paint. “Matching OEM factory applications is an increasingly difficult challenge for collision repair businesses, and without this specialized equipment, I have no idea how you would accomplish this. It’s great to see products that we rely on to increase the quality of our repair place the same value on being involved in organizations that lift the industry up. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”
For more information on TEROSON, email John O’Neil at [email protected].
Companies looking to support SCRS through membership can contact the SCRS office at [email protected].