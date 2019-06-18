Tesla Adds Bumper Replacement to Mobile Service Offerings

Tesla has announced that it is working to add even more capability to its mobile repair fleet, including the ability to change out bumpers, according to an article by Clean Technica.

Tesla’s service team found that most of the customer frustration as it relates to service comes from collision repair.

“We’re adding things like bumper repair and minor collision repair,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a recent shareholder meeting. “If I look at the things that most trouble customers, it’s the things like collision repair taking an eternity and a third-party body shop charging an arm and a leg after taking an eternity.”

Musk and his team believe that bodywork is more efficient when brought in-house to one of its service centers or when a vehicle is repaired by one its mobile service vans, according to the article.

“We just did our first bumper replacement from a mobile service van,” said Musk. “Typically, collision repair can take weeks or months, but in this case, it took less than an hour.”

Musk also boasted during the meeting that when a Tesla breaks down, it now alerts the mobile service vans, which are then immediately dispatched to fix the Tesla, according to the article.

