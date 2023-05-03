 TEXA Now Supports Easier Access to Chrysler, Fiat Vehicles

TEXA Now Supports Easier Access to Chrysler, Fiat Vehicles

TEXA customers can now activate their AutoAuth account to easily unlock the SGW module on 2017+ Chrysler and Fiat vehicles.

The SGW acts as a firewall to block unauthorized access and manipulation of vehicle networks and vital systems. FCA says the SGW was developed not to restrict access to diagnostic data but rather to restrict “the ability of non-registered and non-authenticated users to perform intrusive diagnostics such as bi-directional controls.”  Beyond the prevention of bi-directional capability, which include calibrations, relearns and actuations, even the simple act of clearing a code is denied. TEXA previously provided an internal software paid service for SGA access, now migrating to the easier-to-manage AutoAuth authentication service.

The TEXA IDC5 software now supports easier access to the SGW module to perform restricted actions by registering with AutoAuth. Shops can register through AutoAuth’s Internet-based registration portal for $50 a year. Up to six users can register under this initial fee, with additional users able to register for an additional nominal fee. The next step is for the shop to register its TEXA software, up to 100 accounts, on the site. To complete the AutoAuth use with the TEXA IDC5 software, ensure that the IDC5 software coverage is active or individuals can update by purchasing additional coverage through their authorized tool dealers.

Register your AutoAuth account and confirm access in three easy steps, account-activation-access:

  • Authorized OEM access account registration – validate individual user and workshop accounts
  • Confirm TEXA diagnostic platform – approved credentials auto stored in TEXA IDC5 software
  • Immediate authorized SGA – management of account use for vehicle communication

To download instructions for step-by-step confirmation of the AutoAuth registration process, click here.

For more information on TEXA, visit texausa.com.

