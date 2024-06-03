 TEXA Offers IDC5 Advanced Diagnostics Promotion

TEXA Offers IDC5 Advanced Diagnostics Promotion

From June 1-Aug. 31, when a new TEXA Axone tablet CAR package is purchased, customers will receive a single full BIKE software with Free Texpack subscription.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

TEXA announced it is offering an IDC5 advanced diagnostics promotion from June 1-Aug. 31 of a single full BIKE software with Free Texpack subscription when a new TEXA Axone tablet CAR package is purchased. All TEXA Axone diagnostics packages are sold with the VCI adapter and secure hardware case. Specific vehicle environment cables and connectors are sold separately.

For questions regarding this new TEXA Axone product promotion, tool dealer listing and/or new product pricing, contact the TEXA tech support team here.

