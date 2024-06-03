TEXA Offers IDC5 Advanced Diagnostics Promotion

TEXA announced it is offering an IDC5 advanced diagnostics promotion from June 1-Aug. 31 of a single full BIKE software with Free Texpack subscription when a new TEXA Axone tablet CAR package is purchased. All TEXA Axone diagnostics packages are sold with the VCI adapter and secure hardware case. Specific vehicle environment cables and connectors are sold separately.

For questions regarding this new TEXA Axone product promotion, tool dealer listing and/or new product pricing, contact the TEXA tech support team here.