TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.6.0 Software Update

The TEXA USA team is proud to share the latest CAR 76.6.0 software release to support continued updating of TEXA IDC5 coverage. Innovation of the TEXA IDC5 software is focused on new vehicle coverage as well as new diagnostic feature functionality.

TEXA USA is also proud to announce its partnership with MOTOR Information Systems to provide free access to OEM repair and service information. TEXA IDC5 CAR diagnostic software provides free streamlined access without login or authentication required to the Motor TruSpeed platform (available for integration with North American region registered IDC5 accounts with new purchased and registered IDC5 Car as of June 2024).

TEXA USA emphasizes that it is important to frequently download your TEXA IDC5 updates from your active subscription to ensure access to the latest vehicle coverage and diagnostic features. TEXA releases monthly updates to ensure your team is operating with the latest dealer-level diagnostics.

For more information, visit texausa.com/diagnostic-coverage/.