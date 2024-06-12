 TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.6.0 Software Update

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.6.0 Software Update

Innovation of the TEXA IDC5 software is focused on new vehicle coverage as well as new diagnostic feature functionality.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The TEXA USA team is proud to share the latest CAR 76.6.0 software release to support continued updating of TEXA IDC5 coverage. Innovation of the TEXA IDC5 software is focused on new vehicle coverage as well as new diagnostic feature functionality.

Related Articles

TEXA USA is also proud to announce its partnership with MOTOR Information Systems to provide free access to OEM repair and service information. TEXA IDC5 CAR diagnostic software provides free streamlined access without login or authentication required to the Motor TruSpeed platform (available for integration with North American region registered IDC5 accounts with new purchased and registered IDC5 Car as of June 2024).

TEXA USA emphasizes that it is important to frequently download your TEXA IDC5 updates from your active subscription to ensure access to the latest vehicle coverage and diagnostic features. TEXA releases monthly updates to ensure your team is operating with the latest dealer-level diagnostics.

For more information, visit texausa.com/diagnostic-coverage/.

You May Also Like

Associations

Nominations Open for 2024 SEMA Industry Awards

Awards honor automotive specialty equipment industry’s most impactful contributors.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has opened nominations for its SEMA Industry Awards at sema.org/awards. Comprised of Person of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, Channel Partner of the Year, Gen-III Innovator of the Year and Content Creator of the Year, the awards honor leading companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to the specialty-equipment industry over the past year. Nominations close July 12.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Minnesota and Arizona

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn., and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ Readies for Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing in September

AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event.

By Jason Stahl
Virginia Will Not Adopt California’s ICE Ban

SEMA applauds Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s action to reverse the state’s EV mandates.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Unauthorized Use of Info and Data

The webinar, titled “What the Collision Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Information & Data,” will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

AAA Survey Says EV Hype Might Be Over

Only 18% of U.S. adults say they would be “very likely” or “likely” to buy a new or used EV.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of June 3.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of June 3.

By Jason Stahl