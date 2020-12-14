Texas Collision Centers Officially Opens First Location

Texas Collision Centers, a new hometown collision repair center operated by a roster of longtime industry leaders, announced that they officially opened their doors for business today. The new sleek facility, complete with a modern and welcoming interior design outfitted with three distinct customer waiting areas conducive to social distancing, is located at 2501 North Central Expressway in Plano, Texas.

Texas Collision Centers states that they provide their teammates, customers and automotive insurance partners with a personal best-in-class experience throughout their 23,000-square-foot facility. “This is truly the culmination of a dream we had to operate a collision repair center that exists to improve the lives of our customers and teammates by consistently delivering an exceptional overall experience,” said Jared Lennox, co-owner and operator of Texas Collision Centers. “The entire Texas Collision Centers family is thrilled to open our doors to the Plano and North Texas community today.” Texas Collision Centers has curated a roster of familiar industry names complementing the experienced leadership team. Meanwhile, the organization is also dedicated to consistent and impactful community engagement, already forming partnerships with the Plano Police Department and the Plano Salvation Army. Before opening for business, Texas Collision Centers teammates made two contributions to the City of Plano Police Department totaling $15,000 as part of its support of the Plano Christmas Cops initiative.

The company also recently made a contribution of $20,000 to the Salvation Army of Plano in support of the #RescueChristmas initiative. The core leadership team, coupled with the focus on community engagement, illustrates the unique core values of Texas Collision Centers – which include family, integrity, service and community. In appreciation of their service, Texas Collision Centers also offers discounts to first responders, educators and military personnel. “Texas Collision Centers is unique due largely to our mission of building an authentic culture that emphasizes teammate inclusion,” said Dan Michaelis, co-owner and operator of Texas Collision Centers. “It’s our ultimate focus to develop our teammates to feel a sense of empowerment and inclusion in the overall repair process, our customer relationships and the community we serve. We believe if we do that, Texas Collision Centers will naturally grow into the most trusted and successful brand in North Texas.” Lennox and Michaelis are joined by Shyllo Michaelis, vice president of business development, and Mike Devendorf, vice president of finance and administration. The leadership team, which spent decades under the tutelage of Service King Collision Repair Centers Founder Eddie Lennox, brings more than 80 years of combined industry expertise at some of the largest and most influential organizations – including Service King – which today operates a nationwide network of body shops.

