 Texas Senate Transportation Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Texas Senate Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program.

Related Articles

Senate Bill (S.B.) 684’s committee substitute failed by a vote of three in favor and five against. Research clearly demonstrates that regular testing of a vehicle’s tires, brakes, windshield wipers, lights and beams, seatbelts and airbag systems plays a critical role in preventing many injuries and deaths. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) appreciates Senators Royce West, Carol Alvarado, Sarah Eckhardt, Kelly Hancock and Phil King for taking the time to listen to the policy experts, examine the empirical evidence and ultimately vote to protect Texas communities.

ASA is a longtime supporter of vehicle safety inspections and opposed this bill, as well as an earlier version that would have changed the state’s inspection requirement from every year to every five years.

“Today, the Texas Senate Transportation Committee did the right thing for the state by defeating this bill,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative. “Texas has a successful vehicle inspection program that protects the motoring public. This private-public partnership program should not be eliminated. Instead, the legislature should heed its own 2018 study’s recommendations and consider adding additional inspection items to the program.”

ASA thanks its Texan members and allies who contacted their state legislators to educate them on this issue and urge them to oppose the bill.

For more information on ASA, visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2900.

You May Also Like

Associations

SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that all Repairer Driven Education (RDE) sessions recorded by SCRS during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access at  .  

Current SCRS members are entitled to a 20% discount off purchases in the SCRS Online Education Platform. If you're not currently a member of SCRS, join online at www.scrs.com/join-scrs or email [email protected] to confirm your membership status.The 2022 Repairer Driven Education (RDE) Full Series online pass ($249) provides at-home access to more than 20 educational sessions originally delivered throughout the week during the 2022 SEMA Show. Unlike the in-person event where attendees had to pick and choose between sessions within a time slot, the RDE Full Series Online access allows attendees to watch every session, without having to pick and choose. This means more opportunities for education, and greater ability to share the information amongst everyone within the repair facility.For a full list of RDE sessions and speakers, visit  .

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
SEMA Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in Aftermarket

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces Candidates for 2023 Annual Election

The SCRS is inviting active members to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:15 p.m. at the Omni Richmond, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

SCRS announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Webinar: Adapting to Speed of Change in Collision

CIECA’s next webinar, “How to Adapt to the Speed of Change in the Collision Industry … Without Getting Crushed,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ABAT to Hold 6th Annual Skeet Shoot

The Auto Body Association of Texas is holding its 6th annual skeet shoot on Thursday, May 11 at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Classic Collision as New Corporate Member

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Classic Collision was established in 1983 with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Announces 2023 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Women’s Industry Network annually honors women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin

SEMA congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on being named the co-chair of the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers