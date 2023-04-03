Texas Senate Transportation Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program.

Senate Bill (S.B.) 684’s committee substitute failed by a vote of three in favor and five against. Research clearly demonstrates that regular testing of a vehicle’s tires, brakes, windshield wipers, lights and beams, seatbelts and airbag systems plays a critical role in preventing many injuries and deaths. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) appreciates Senators Royce West, Carol Alvarado, Sarah Eckhardt, Kelly Hancock and Phil King for taking the time to listen to the policy experts, examine the empirical evidence and ultimately vote to protect Texas communities.

ASA is a longtime supporter of vehicle safety inspections and opposed this bill, as well as an earlier version that would have changed the state’s inspection requirement from every year to every five years.

“Today, the Texas Senate Transportation Committee did the right thing for the state by defeating this bill,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative. “Texas has a successful vehicle inspection program that protects the motoring public. This private-public partnership program should not be eliminated. Instead, the legislature should heed its own 2018 study’s recommendations and consider adding additional inspection items to the program.”

ASA thanks its Texan members and allies who contacted their state legislators to educate them on this issue and urge them to oppose the bill.

