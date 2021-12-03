 The 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile
The 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile

on

Service King: On a Mission to Hire Military Veterans

on

Worker Death: What Went Wrong?

on

I-CAR Expanding Technical Expertise, Capacity and Capabilities
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

KECO Highlights Glue Pull Repair System at SEMA (VIDEO)

KECO's Glue Pull Repair System was named the 2021 Collision Repair & Refinish Product of the Year at the SEMA Show.

ADAS and Alignment, Part 2 (VIDEO)

What do calibrations have to do with alignments?

Shop Operations

The 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile

The 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile presented by Lombard Equipment is your guide to all the stats and figures you’ve ever wanted to know about the collision repair industry.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

It’s here! The 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile presented by Lombard Equipment is your guide to all the stats and figures you’ve ever wanted to know about the collision repair industry.

Click Here to Read More
The research team at Babcox Media surveyed hundreds of collision repairers on everything from personnel to operations to insurer relations and purchasing, and the result is lots of insightful infographics illustrating where the collision repair industry currently stands and how your shop might compare.

Some highlights of the profile include:

  • 55% of shop owners are between the ages of 50 and 64
  • 63% of shops rely on social media to market their services
  • 21% of shops write an average of 31 or more estimates per week
  • 31% of shops have more than 10 employees
  • 35% of shops are relying on a dealer for recalibrations
  • 47% of shops say all insurers are compensating for scans

These and more stats can be found in the 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile. To read the full profile, check out our November issue here.

