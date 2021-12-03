It’s here! The 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile presented by Lombard Equipment is your guide to all the stats and figures you’ve ever wanted to know about the collision repair industry.

The research team at Babcox Media surveyed hundreds of collision repairers on everything from personnel to operations to insurer relations and purchasing, and the result is lots of insightful infographics illustrating where the collision repair industry currently stands and how your shop might compare.

Some highlights of the profile include:

55% of shop owners are between the ages of 50 and 64

63% of shops rely on social media to market their services

21% of shops write an average of 31 or more estimates per week

31% of shops have more than 10 employees

35% of shops are relying on a dealer for recalibrations

47% of shops say all insurers are compensating for scans

These and more stats can be found in the 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile. To read the full profile, check out our November issue here.