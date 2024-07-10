 The Debate Continues on Facebook: Who Owes Whom in Auto Claims?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Shop Operations

The Debate Continues on Facebook: Who Owes Whom in Auto Claims?

Barrett Smith's most recent article got a lot of engagement on BodyShop Business's Facebook page.
Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

First off, I want to thank all of you for all the follows and likes on BodyShop Business’s Facebook page. It is by far our most robust, popular and engaged social media platform, and we thank you for your support.

Related Articles

I want to discuss a recent post that was very popular with you: Barrett Smith’s article, “Auto Insurance Claims: Who Owns Whom?” It didn’t set any records for views and engagement — we’ve had much bigger numbers before — but it did do really well: 2,487 people saw it, and there were 295 engagements, which represents the number of times people reacted, commented on, shared and/or clicked the post. Most impressive were the 21 shares it got; for someone to share a post, one must really think it has value. It’s hit or miss with the posts; sometimes I think I’ll get a big reaction and I don’t, and other times I think I won’t and I do. Figuring out the human psyche is a difficult thing sometimes.

In the article, Smith, who owns Auto Damage Experts, a company that serves both consumers and professionals with auto appraisal and vehicle valuation services, talked about how insurers don’t technically owe the repairer anything — they actually owe the vehicle owner, and the vehicle owner owes the repairer for the services received. The comments were interesting:

  • “Have no clue why 90% of shops don’t get this. Blows my mind.”
  • “Say it for the people in the back who still think the insurance company matters in the collision repair.”
  • “Exactly!”

If you missed the article, check it out here.

You May Also Like
Shop Operations

Are ADAS Systems Actually Preventing Crashes?

Are there any organizations that are tracking if ADAS systems are actually preventing crashes?

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

“Are there any organizations that are tracking if ADAS systems are actually preventing crashes? In the field, it seems like there are more and more crashes every year. My philosophy is that there are so many buttons, warnings, screens, etc., that people are paying less attention to road conditions, expecting the car to protect them.” — J.D. Goad, Goad’s Body Shop, Lexington, Va.

Read Full Article
More Shop Operations Posts
When Will OEM Referrals Replace DRP Referrals?

When will insurer DRPs end and car manufacturers dictate where the car gets repaired?

By Lee Amaradio
Auto Insurers and Total Losses

Is it legal for an insurance company to abandon the salvage of a vehicle they deemed a total loss?

By Barrett Smith
Are the Technician Shortage Tides Turning?

TechForce Foundation data shows that nearly 50,000 new automotive technicians joined the workforce in 2022, for a total of over 78,000 in two years.

By David Sickels
Auto Insurance Fraud Works Both Ways

Unfortunately, for some insurers, fraud is becoming part of normal business practices.

By Barrett Smith
Other Posts
Pre-Repair Scans and Post-Repair Scans: Timing is Everything

Without a scan being done before repairs begin and after repairs are complete, the time and energy you’ll need to spend on diagnostics will multiply.

By Mitch Becker
WATCH: Advancements in Lift Technology

The new BendPak Octoflex Series concept lift is a two-post lift with eight arms, making it easier to lift vehicles on a traditional two-post lift.

By Kyle Alexander
Proper Paint Prep: Cleaning and Abrading

Why do we constantly need to revisit the fundamentals of paint preparation? Because nothing is faster or more profitable than doing the job one time.

By Carl Wilson
Vehicle Care RockStar: Clay Hoberecht

Since starting Best Body Shop, Hoberecht has become a social media star and an example for leading with integrity and doing the right thing.

By Meagan Kusek