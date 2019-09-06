Body Shop Business
News/CIECA
ago

The Doan Group Renews Commitment to CIECA

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Mitchell Introduces Mitchell Cloud Glass

The Doan Group Renews Commitment to CIECA

National Auto Body Council Hosts Veterans in Drive Fore Courage Program

SCRS Announces Lineup for 2019 IDEAS Collide Showcase

Chief Donates Welder and Rivet Gun for CREF Top Tech Mentor/Mentee Competition

New Hampshire Governor Vetoes OEM Repair Procedure Legislation

California DOI Prevails in Longstanding Court Battle Against Mercury Insurance

VIDEO: The Importance of OE Repair Procedures, Presented by Toyota

BASF Releases Tool to Help Body Shops Navigate OEM Certification Programs

The Benefits of Having an Ongoing Business Plan

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that The Doan Group recently renewed its commitment to the organization and its standards.

Based in Covington, Ga., The Doan Group is an independent physical damage appraisal firm that was established in 1981. They specialize in auto estimates and also handle heavy equipment, specialty vehicles and other aspects of the claim handling process. This includes diminished values, estimate reviews, and assistance in subrogation and appraisal clause negotiations.

“When Doan began the process of building a proprietary claim management system (eDoan), we recognized the need for CIECA integration immediately and became members in 2016,” said Amanda Hughes, vice president of The Doan Group. “Having the ability to read and write CIECA’s legacy standard has helped our appraisers tremendously.”

Hughes said the company is able to download CIECA’s legacy standard to import into the various estimating systems as well as upload the completed standard back into eDoan to be “scrubbed” for guideline compliance.

“With an ever-changing industry, it is important that we have CIECA standards to ensure a consistent product and service across the board,” said Hughes.

For more information about CIECA, visit www.cieca.com.

Show Full Article