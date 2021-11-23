THE EASY MATCH FOR LOW GLOSS FINISHES

The past few years has seen a significant uptick in the use of matte finishes by OE automotive designers as well as custom painters. Yet anyone charged with making refinish repairs on these finishes knows that not all matte finishes are the same, given the range of low gloss levels used. For example, there’s the very flat black seen on LAMBORGHINI® and LEXUS® models. The low gloss colors offered on MERCEDES-BENZ®, BMW® and FIAT® models have that “eggshell” luster. Plastic bumpers and cladding typically have satin or semi-gloss finishes—and by far are the most common in need of repair.

This is where PPG’s new ENVIROBASE® 2.1 Low VOC Matte and Semi-Gloss Clearcoat system will come in handy as painters are increasingly confronted with repairing a low gloss finish. Comprised of two premium-quality 2K acrylic urethane products, EC5515 Matte and EC5517 Semi-Gloss clears, the system is designed to reproduce a range of gloss levels over Envirobase High Performance basecoat. Mixing formulas are available in 5 gloss levels: Flat, Matte, Eggshell, Satin and Semi-Gloss.

“Since these two clears can be used alone or mixed together, paint technicians will be able to precisely match a low gloss finish, especially in cases where a vehicle’s finish doesn’t quite match the OE formula,” explains Nicole Sinclair, PPG brand manager, collision, automotive refinish. “Plus, the system offers the opportunity to create custom low gloss finishes for those customers seeking to personalize their vehicle with matte finish accents—a rising trend.”

The Envirobase 2.1 Low VOC Matte and Semi-Gloss Clearcoat system is available for use throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more details, contact your local PPG refinish distributor.

This article was sponsored by PPG Industries. To learn more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3nM0gVD.