 The Four P's of GSP's Growth with Michael Ceritano (Audio)

The Four P’s of GSP’s Growth with Michael Ceritano (Audio)

Ceritano describes how he worked his way up in the industry and what he feels has been integral to the company's success.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Michael Ceritano‘s resume includes an array of positions from around the aftermarket: marketing manager, car wash consultant, owner of an auto accessory business, aftermarket sales director and now COO. With a career spanning 30-plus years in the automotive aftermarket, Ceritano has used his industry expertise combined with his business savvy and willingness to learn new skills to grow GSP North America‘s business exponentially in the almost six years he’s been with the company.

“We’ve built a reputation over time for excellent products, competitive pricing, industry-leading, cataloging and on time delivery with great fill rates. So it’s really our execution that’s taking us to the next level,” he says. “Customers appreciate it, and the word is spreading. We’re getting more and more opportunities because of our performance, and I think that’s really the driving force of our growth over the last five years.”

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, presented by AISIN, Ceritano describes how he worked his way up in the industry, the ways he has helped grow the GSP North America team and what he feels has been integral to the company’s success.

Ceritano delves into:

  • His foray into the automotive aftermarket with Chrysler (0:30)
  • GSP’s key product offerings and its history in North America (3:13)
  • Why GSP has been “one of the most rewarding places” he has worked and how he has helped build the current team at GSP North America (5:36)
  • The four P’s that are driving factors of GSP North America’s growth (9:37)
  • The lessons he and his team learned during COVID with a majority of their production in China (11:32)
  • Why GSP has launched value-added services like training for technicians who use its products (14:56)
  • Rapid Fire Questions (16:11)

 To listen to the audio-only version, see below:

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN. Find more episodes here.

