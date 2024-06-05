 The Future of the Collision Repair Industry is in Good Hands

People

The Future of the Collision Repair Industry is in Good Hands

Vince and Domenic Lanza are two young body technicians and brothers who are making a great living and love problem-solving.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

When I met brothers Vince and Domenic Lanza at the Serpentini Collision Center grand opening in Cleveland, Ohio, last January, it restored my faith in the future of the collision repair industry. Here were two smart, well-spoken and polite “kids” (Vince is 30, Domenic is 28) who were making a great living as auto body technicians — not to mention loving being problem-solvers every day and returning ugly wrecks to pristine condition to the great satisfaction of everyday people.

What’s even cooler is that Vince and Domenic work with their dad, who is close to retirement. Working with their dad is great, the boys say, because “it’s Father’s Day every day.” Vince and Dom go to him and his 30-plus years of experience when they need advice or are stumped by something they’re working on, and Dad sometimes goes to them when some new technology is making him scratch his head. Dom has become the “door handle guy,” known for his expertise with complex mechanisms in door handles that vary from each make/model of vehicle, and Vince is the structural guy who is often given “train wrecks” to fix.

Dad did not necessarily encourage his sons to follow in his footsteps with collision but told them he supported whatever decision they made regarding their future, whether that was going to a four-year college or learning a skilled trade.

For a feel-good story about two young people who are thriving in the auto body world, I encourage everybody to watch the video podcast I recently recorded with the Lanza brothers by clicking here.

Published:

