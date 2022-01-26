Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs
Video
The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)
Do you sit down with your team at the end of the year to assess the previous 12 months?
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses the importance of sitting down with your team at the end of the year to assess your successes and failures and form a plan for the future from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.