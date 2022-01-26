 The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

on

7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

on

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

on

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)
Advertisement
The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

Seven ways you can properly handle and dispose of your shop's waste streams.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top news stories of 2021.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs

Video: The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco

Video: 7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Do you sit down with your team at the end of the year to assess the previous 12 months?

Advertisement

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses the importance of sitting down with your team at the end of the year to assess your successes and failures and form a plan for the future from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: Becoming the Employer of Choice for Body Technicians (VIDEO)

Video: 2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Product Launches (VIDEO)

Video: Aluminum Repair and Training (VIDEO)

Video: Pro Spot Introduces New PBE Solutions Program at SEMA (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business