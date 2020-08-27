Connect with us

COVID-19: Positivity Will Help Us Navigate the Road Ahead

On the backstretch of 2020, there will be more potholes with twists and turns. Look forward, be disciplined and remain positive.

Frank Bird

We are past the halfway mark for the year and we are headed toward the backstretch. The road taken in 2020 has been littered with potholes and unexpected turns that have left a dent in the collision industry. As a community, we have remained positive and taken the bone-rattling uncertainty in stride. No one seems to be taking a detour or pulling off to the side of the road.

Our editorial team continues to reach out to you and speak to the collision industry. We have been fortunate to have clients and friends of the industry visit us at the Babcox Media Garage Studio to produce videos. We continue to take the pulse of the industry with our surveys and pop-up questions on social media. Through these channels, the people we talk to and supply intel remain remarkably positive. More importantly, business has started to rebound as more people get out on the road.

Given the circumstances, there are some decisions that we all would like to revisit, but don’t. It is a waste of time. Don’t get distracted by the “what if’s.” In a few conversations, the most optimistic collision professionals talked about remaining focused on the task at hand and not looking in the rearview mirror.

On the backstretch of 2020, there will be more potholes with twists and turns. Look forward, be disciplined and remain positive. Being focused on the road ahead will allow you to avoid those potholes, while being able to respond more quickly to the challenges and opportunities around the next corner.

