Tim Ronak Joins CIECA Board of Trustees - BodyShop Business

CIECA announced that Tim Ronak, senior services consultant for AkzoNobel, has joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately. He will be representing the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), a national organization dedicated to educating, informing and representing collision repair professionals in all aspects of the industry.

Tim Ronak, new member of CIECA’s Board of Trustees “I’m excited to be part of the CIECA Board of Trustees and help develop and promote the next generation of industry standards,” said Ronak. “Without a common set of criteria, everyone may have different expectations. By standardizing the communication, we can work to ensure everyone communicates the same intended message.” Added CIECA Executive Director Paul Barry, “We welcome Tim to CIECA’s Board of Trustees. Tim is highly engaged in the industry and brings great knowledge and perspective to the board. His energy and enthusiasm will be a real asset to the organization.”

Ronak was elected to SCRS’s volunteer board in 2015 and then to the executive committee in 2017. After completing a maximum board term limit according to SCRS’s bylaws, he was asked to represent SCRS on CIECA’s Board of Trustees. Over his career, Ronak has assisted multiple industry trade associations, including the California Autobody Association (CAA), the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) and the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF). Ronak grew up working in a family-owned body shop in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where he received both an interprovincial and red seal (national) certification for collision repair. After graduating from the University of Calgary with a bachelor of arts degree in economics and a minor in finance, he worked for the federal government developing training programs for the automotive industry and managing large collision centers. In 2000, he was relocated to the U.S. by AkzoNobel and has been based in Southern California since.

In his current role as a senior services consultant in AkzoNobel’s Car Refinish Division, Ronak manages prominent accounts within the West Coast region and nationally. He is a senior facilitator of the Acoat Selected National Performance Group program and consults on site with collision facility owners and managers nationally to implement company strategies. In addition, Ronak develops and delivers multiple collision repair-specific training programs and related business tools. Ronak is currently a member of CIECA’s Emerging Technologies Committee, which is focused on identifying emerging technologies that may impact the collision industry and determining whether new standards need to be developed or existing ones need modification.

