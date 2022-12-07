News: Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers
AirPro Diagnostics
Tips for Running a Family Collision Business
Tips from a multi-shop operator on running a family collision business and keeping the peace.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses how Sheila Samuel-Lefor, owner of three CARSTAR stores, co-owns and manages the businesses with her brother and at the same time keeps the peace from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.