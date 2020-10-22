Connect with us

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PODCAST: Top 10 Website Mistakes for Body Shops (Part 1)

Jason Stahl and Micki Woods discuss the top 10 mistakes body shops make on their websites and ways to improve them.

CREF, I-CAR Partner on Winter Virtual Golf Fundraiser

CREF will be collaborating with 90 I-CAR volunteer committee groups nationwide on a winter virtual golf fundraiser, exclusively sponsored by PPG Automotive.

VIDEO: Mercedes-Benz ADAS Systems

The evolution of Mercedes-Benz ADAS systems since 1998.

VIDEO: Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE Recalibration

Tools and requirements for recalibrating Mazda’s i-ACTIVSENSE system.

Bates Collision Center: Three P’s to Success

The three P’s – people, processes and promotion – are the key to Bates Collision Center’s success.

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Events of the Week

Consolidator Report

NABR Launches LaborRateHero.com
