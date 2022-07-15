Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Crash Champions to become a leading national collision repair service provider and one of the fastest-growing operators with over 550 locations across 35 states.

Is Anger Why We’re “COVID Driving”?

If we all don’t slow down, we’re all going to get somewhere fast all right — a grave.

Driven Brands Appoints Jose Tomás to Board of Directors

Tomás currently serves as the chief administrative officer for TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish language content and media company,

QuickJack Introduces New 6000ELX Portable Car Lift for EVs

The new QuickJack 6000ELX portable car lift offers a compact and affordable solution for lifting EVs for maintenance, service and detailing at a shop, at home or on the go.