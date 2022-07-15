 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

NABC Opens 2022 Nominations for Board of Directors

on

Podcasts of the Week

on

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Dave Luehr
Advertisement
Troubleshooting Calibration Failures, Part 1

Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert Systems

Are you familiar with ADAS blind spot detection and cross traffic alert systems?

Creating a P&L Statement, Part 2

What does cost of goods sold mean as it relates to a profit and loss statement?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

News: NABC Opens 2022 Nominations for Board of Directors

News: Podcasts of the Week

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Dave Luehr

News: Consolidator Report

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, Service King Announce Strategic Transaction

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Crash Champions to become a leading national collision repair service provider and one of the fastest-growing operators with over 550 locations across 35 states.

Read more here.

Is Anger Why We’re “COVID Driving”?

If we all don’t slow down, we’re all going to get somewhere fast all right — a grave.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Appoints Jose Tomás to Board of Directors

Tomás currently serves as the chief administrative officer for TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish language content and media company,

Read more here.

QuickJack Introduces New 6000ELX Portable Car Lift for EVs

The new QuickJack 6000ELX portable car lift offers a compact and affordable solution for lifting EVs for maintenance, service and detailing at a shop, at home or on the go.

Advertisement

Read more here.

CARSTAR Kicks Off First Day of Annual Conference

CARSTAR kicked off the festivities for its CARSTAR Conference 2022 on July 13 with a gathering of its North American franchise partners, vendors, insurance carriers and industry leaders in Nashville.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Vendor Partners Hold Expo at CARSTAR Conference

Consolidators: Crash Champions, Service King Announce Strategic Transaction

Consolidators: CARSTAR Mokan Group Holds Golf Fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis

Consolidators: CARSTAR Kicks Off First Day of Annual Conference

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business