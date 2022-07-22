News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
AirPro Diagnostics Launches Auggie DTS
With Auggie DTS, shops now have an alternative to traditional, cumbersome static targets and can perform calibrations anywhere on any surface, outside or inside.
CARSTAR Names Top Franchisees in U.S. and Canada
Jason Wong, owner of CARSTAR Auto World Collision in the Bay Area with locations in San Francisco and San Jose, was named the top CARSTAR franchise partner in the U.S.
CARSTAR Conference Raises Over $100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis
CARSTAR franchise partners, vendors and insurance leaders came together last week at the CARSTAR Conference 2022 and raised $100,000 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.
Is Your Auto Body Shop Certified by an OEM?
OEM certification ensures you have the equipment, tooling and training to properly and safely repair today’s vehicles.
MSO Symposium Set for Oct. 31, 2022
The 11th annual MSO Symposium will take place Oct. 31, 2022 on the Monday of SEMA/AAPEX week.
