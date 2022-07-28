Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

If you had a boardroom of trusted advisors, who would have a seat at the table?

Read more here.

VIVE Collision Earns First Subaru Certification in Maine

VIVE Collision’s partner shop, Hewitt’s Auto Body, is the first collision repair facility in Maine to become a Subaru Certified Collision Center.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Boosts Footprint in Two Existing Markets

Classic Collision announced two new locations: the acquisition of Ramsey AutoBody in Lakewood, Colo., and opening of Classic Collision Wasilla in Wasilla, Alaska.

Read more here.

Dent Fix Introduces New Body Buggy Rack-Saver

The new Body Buggy DF-BB104 makes the difficult task of moving a disabled vehicle simple and safe and frees up your rack in minutes.