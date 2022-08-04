 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 1

Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Do you know the difference between scanning and calibration?

Why Are Repairers So Confused About Scanning & Calibration?

The information is out there, so why are collision repairers so perplexed about scanning and calibration?

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Removing Insurers from the Collision Repair Process

Who is the customer? Is the vehicle owner’s angry uncle the customer? Is the vehicle owner the customer? The insurer? Let’s find out.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage Opens in Fairport Harbor, Ohio

Jeff McKinney, owner of CARSTAR Jeff’s Garage, is a second-generation industry leader.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Jeff Beavers, owner of CARSTAR Car Crafters, began his career in the collision repair industry at the age of 18.

Read more here.

ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event

After two long years, guests were able to tour a 15,000-square-foot addition, learn more about ABRA, enjoy free food and mingle with others in the community.

Read more here.

AirPro Diagnostics to Integrate with CCC Diagnostics

Through an integration with AirPro, collision repair users of CCC Diagnostics will soon be able to capture and document AirPro scan and calibration information in their CCC ONE workfiles.

Read more here.

