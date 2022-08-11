 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week

Lemonade Selects Mitchell to Support Entry into U.S. Auto Insurer Market

Consolidator Report

Association News
Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 1

Without proper paint prep, achieving an excellent paint job is likely not going to happen.

Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Do you know the difference between scanning and calibration?

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint prep fundamentals: sanding, cleaning, masking, priming, block sanding and blend panels.

JAR Performance Automotive: Changing Perceptions

Jeff Reitz set out to prove there is such a thing as an honest mechanic when he opened his shop.

DRIVE Expo 2022 — What You Have to Look Forward to

This four-day event, from Aug. 25-28 in Orlando, Fla., will be featuring presentations focused on training your team and hiring the correct staff to get the star-studded team you need.

Car Center’s Four Locations in Michigan Join 1Collision

Established 30 years ago, Car Center operates collision repair facilities in Big Rapids, Burton Heights, Cedar Springs and Greenville.

SEMA Praises Latest Restoration Efforts at Bonneville Salt Flats

Two large breaches to the dike were repaired so that no salt brine pumped onto Bonneville during the winter months will inadvertently flow into the Salduro Loop instead of onto the racing venue.

