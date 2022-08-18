News: Consolidator Report
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Labor Rates: How to Get What You Need
The time for independent collision repairers to put the brakes on the bus, grab the bull by the horns and implement procedures to obtain labor and material rate increases is right now.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Adds Second Location in Las Vegas
This newly renovated facility is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas near the Arts District.
Read more here.
CARSTAR Little Elm: Family and Passion
For the Royer family, owners of CARSTAR Little Elm in Little Elm, Texas, working together is a celebration of their passion for performance and commitment to their customers.
Read more here.
All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
This is All Star’s third acquisition in the aftermarket original equipment wheel space since 2021 and transforms All Star beyond its traditional auto lights business.
Read more here.
Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Mike Townley
Micki Woods interviews Mike Townley, owner of Telesis Collision Center, on the best way to deal with the many pressures that accompany working in the collision repair industry.
Watch here.