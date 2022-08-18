Top 5 Stories of the Week

Labor Rates: How to Get What You Need

The time for independent collision repairers to put the brakes on the bus, grab the bull by the horns and implement procedures to obtain labor and material rate increases is right now.

Classic Collision Adds Second Location in Las Vegas

This newly renovated facility is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas near the Arts District.

CARSTAR Little Elm: Family and Passion

For the Royer family, owners of CARSTAR Little Elm in Little Elm, Texas, working together is a celebration of their passion for performance and commitment to their customers.