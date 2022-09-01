 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week

I-CAR Opens Registration for New Static ADAS Calibration Course

Videos of the Week

New Products of the Week
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

A blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Active Shooter: Taking Action During the Unthinkable

You may think you’re powerless to prevent an active shooter event from happening in your business, but you can be armed with the knowledge to take quick and smart action when faced with this type of situation.

Read more here.

KBS Coatings Introduces Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer

KBS Fusion FPP promotes a tight bond between difficult-to-paint flexible surfaces and most varieties of top coats.

Read more here.

Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers

Mitchell announced that its advanced vehicle valuation solution now delivers full lender coverage and automated tax and fee calculations for total loss claims.

Read more here.

I-CAR Announces New Board Chair

The I-CAR Board of Directors has announced that Jim Guthrie, president of Car Crafters, Inc., has been elected to the role of board chair.

Read more here.

NABC, USAA Donate Five Recycled Rides to Veterans

Five deserving Georgia veterans and their families were recently presented with NABC Recycled Rides vehicles, all donated by USAA.

Read more here.

