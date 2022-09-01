Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

You may think you’re powerless to prevent an active shooter event from happening in your business, but you can be armed with the knowledge to take quick and smart action when faced with this type of situation.

KBS Coatings Introduces Fusion FPP Flexible Plastics Primer

KBS Fusion FPP promotes a tight bond between difficult-to-paint flexible surfaces and most varieties of top coats.

Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers

Mitchell announced that its advanced vehicle valuation solution now delivers full lender coverage and automated tax and fee calculations for total loss claims.

I-CAR Announces New Board Chair

The I-CAR Board of Directors has announced that Jim Guthrie, president of Car Crafters, Inc., has been elected to the role of board chair.