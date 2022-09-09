 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Auto Body Labor Rates: We’re Beat Up and Punch Drunk

With the cost of everything having gone up, from gas to groceries to, in your business, the cost of paint and materials and tech pay, we probably all feel a little bit bruised up and punch drunk.

Read more here.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

The NABC, along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguana to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman.

Read more here.

Matco Tools Introduces New Rat Fink Tool Cart

Matco Tools has introduced a limited edition tool cart featuring the iconic Rat Fink design by Ed Roth.

Read more here.

CREF Board of Trustees Welcomes Two New Members

CREF has announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Keith Bell (Axalta Coating Systems) and Mark Verbois (Enterprise Holdings).

Read more here.

Glass Doctor Chooses AirPro Diagnostics as Preferred Vendor

Several Glass Doctor locations were involved in successful field testing of the AirPro devices, more specifically the Auggie calibration device.

Read more here.

