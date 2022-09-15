News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Walt Silmon
Micki Woods interviews body shop owner Walt Silmon on how he gets insurers to pay for the full estimate.
Auto Body Shop Owner Writes Book on Customer Service
After many years in the collision industry, Zach Dillard used his experience to write a book that any business can use to create happy customers and employees.
Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger
The new M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger can charge six M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery packs in just three hours.
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Twin Cities Veteran
The NABC, Allstate and CARSTAR Apple Valley recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Twin Cities veteran to provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family.
Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week
Driven Brands will be showcasing their portfolio of glass services at Auto Glass Week (Sept. 14-16, 2022 in San Antonio) for the first time.
