Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Walt Silmon

Micki Woods interviews body shop owner Walt Silmon on how he gets insurers to pay for the full estimate.

Watch here.

Auto Body Shop Owner Writes Book on Customer Service

After many years in the collision industry, Zach Dillard used his experience to write a book that any business can use to create happy customers and employees.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

The new M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger can charge six M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery packs in just three hours.

Read more here.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Twin Cities Veteran

The NABC, Allstate and CARSTAR Apple Valley recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Twin Cities veteran to provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family.

Read more here.

Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

Driven Brands will be showcasing their portfolio of glass services at Auto Glass Week (Sept. 14-16, 2022 in San Antonio) for the first time.

Read more here.

