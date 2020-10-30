Top 5 Stories of the Week

NABR Launches LaborRateHero.com

NABR says LaborRateHero.com will bring an unparalleled level of labor rate price transparency to the auto collision repair industry.

Shop Safety: An Ongoing Concern

After several months of navigating COVID-19, it’s always a good idea to review your duties as a shop owner.

VIDEO: Mercedes-Benz ADAS Features

Important information to know about Mercedes-Benz ADAS systems such as lane-keep, pre-braking and autonomous driving.

ASA Urges Shops to Contact Congress About New COVID-19 Relief

If passed, a new stimulus package would provide aid for individuals and businesses struggling due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIDEO: Diagnostic Tips for HID Lighting Issues

Five diagnostic tips to resolve issues with high-intensity discharge lighting featured in many of today’s sport and luxury import nameplate vehicles.

