Top 5 Stories of the Week

NABR Launches LaborRateHero.com
NABR says LaborRateHero.com will bring an unparalleled level of labor rate price transparency to the auto collision repair industry.
Read more here.
Shop Safety: An Ongoing Concern
After several months of navigating COVID-19, it’s always a good idea to review your duties as a shop owner.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Mercedes-Benz ADAS Features
Important information to know about Mercedes-Benz ADAS systems such as lane-keep, pre-braking and autonomous driving.
Read more here.
ASA Urges Shops to Contact Congress About New COVID-19 Relief
If passed, a new stimulus package would provide aid for individuals and businesses struggling due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Diagnostic Tips for HID Lighting Issues
Five diagnostic tips to resolve issues with high-intensity discharge lighting featured in many of today’s sport and luxury import nameplate vehicles.
Read more here.