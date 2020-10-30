Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

NABR Launches LaborRateHero.com

NABR says LaborRateHero.com will bring an unparalleled level of labor rate price transparency to the auto collision repair industry.

Read more here.

Shop Safety: An Ongoing Concern

After several months of navigating COVID-19, it’s always a good idea to review your duties as a shop owner.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Mercedes-Benz ADAS Features

Important information to know about Mercedes-Benz ADAS systems such as lane-keep, pre-braking and autonomous driving.

Read more here.

ASA Urges Shops to Contact Congress About New COVID-19 Relief

If passed, a new stimulus package would provide aid for individuals and businesses struggling due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Diagnostic Tips for HID Lighting Issues

Five diagnostic tips to resolve issues with high-intensity discharge lighting featured in many of today’s sport and luxury import nameplate vehicles.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Events: Hunter Expands Innovation Expo Due to Popularity

Associations: IABA to Present “Your Body Shop, Your Future” Virtual Event

News: Pro Spot Offering Rebates Up to $3,000 on Many Products

News: NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show to Feature All-Star Panel of Judges

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

CREF Seeking Uniform Sponsorship for Collision Program Students

on

Ford Executive to Discuss Electric Vehicles in Next CIECA Webinar

on

Events of the Week
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: CREF Seeking Uniform Sponsorship for Collision Program Students

Associations: Ford Executive to Discuss Electric Vehicles in Next CIECA Webinar

Events: Events of the Week

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Eurovac Inc.

Eurovac Inc.
Contact: Rob RetterPhone: 416-744-4276Phone: 416-744-8079
44 Milvan Dr., Ontario M9l 1Z3
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect