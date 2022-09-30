Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets.

Warrensburg Collision Adds Four More Locations

Collision Leaders now has five locations in Missouri: Sedalia, Higginsville, Odessa and Grain Valley, as well as their flagship location in Warrensburg.

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Nationwide Auto Body in Schaumburg, Ill.

GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that GEICO is the first auto insurer to leverage its CCC Smart Red Flag Detection solution with Cross Carrier Analysis.