News: New Products of the Week
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets.
Read more here.
Warrensburg Collision Adds Four More Locations
Collision Leaders now has five locations in Missouri: Sedalia, Higginsville, Odessa and Grain Valley, as well as their flagship location in Warrensburg.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois
Crash Champions announced it has acquired Nationwide Auto Body in Schaumburg, Ill.
Read more here.
GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection
CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that GEICO is the first auto insurer to leverage its CCC Smart Red Flag Detection solution with Cross Carrier Analysis.