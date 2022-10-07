News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Online Reviews: An Integral Part of Auto Body Shop Marketing
What are people saying about your shop online? Negative reviews require immediate attention and “damage control.”
Milwaukee Introduces New Neck Light
With the ability to aim the light in different directions, the RedLithium USB Neck Light provides unmatched lighting for those hard-to-see places.
Fix Auto Kicks Off Conference with Charity Walk, Beach Games
After a two-year hiatus, more than 300 Fix Auto USA franchise partners, vendors, corporate team members and collision industry leaders gathered to kick off the 2022 Fix Auto Conference at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego.
Vehicle Scanning and Calibration: Knowledge is Key
Don’t be the shop that puts a family at risk by not following OEM instructions on scanning and calibration and validating that a vehicle’s safety systems are functioning properly.
OPTIMA Brings High-Performance Action to SEMA Show
The OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational is bringing live, action-packed excitement to the SEMA Show, growing its activation with three of its five segments unfolding during the 55th annual trade show Nov. 1-4, 2022 in Las Vegas.
