Top 5 Stories of the Week

Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company in 1977 and grew it from a single shop to four collision repair locations.

Killer Tools Announces New Steel Electrode Dent Puller

This is the first steel dent pulling system complete with an integrated seated cart, and all weld-on pulling capabilities.

The Evolution of Women in the Collision Industry

Unlike 20 years ago, women today are valued and very well-respected in the collision industry.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three additional facilities in the Florida panhandle — Jimmy’s Paint & Body, Precision Collision and West Florida Paint & Body.