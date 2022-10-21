News: Hunter to Participate in SEMA Show ADAS Showcase
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
What Happens When ADAS Won’t Calibrate?
Troubleshooting the problem comes down to knowing the failure, vehicle or fixtures.
Harbor Freight Introduces Three New Jack Stands
Harbor Freight Tools has introduced three new jack stands to its best-selling pro-grade DAYTONA line.
Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera
What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?
EV Education: Shocking, to Say the Least
I-CAR’s Dirk Fuchs and Niel Speetjens are running around the country scaring collision repairers about electric vehicles … and that’s a good thing.