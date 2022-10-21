 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Wheel Alignments and Vehicle Electronics

What does a wheel alignment have to do with ADAS?

Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

What Happens When ADAS Won’t Calibrate?

Click Here to Read More
Troubleshooting the problem comes down to knowing the failure, vehicle or fixtures.

Read more here.

Harbor Freight Introduces Three New Jack Stands

Harbor Freight Tools has introduced three new jack stands to its best-selling pro-grade DAYTONA line.

Read more here.

Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?

Watch here.

EV Education: Shocking, to Say the Least

I-CAR’s Dirk Fuchs and Niel Speetjens are running around the country scaring collision repairers about electric vehicles … and that’s a good thing.

Read more here.

Wheel Alignments and Vehicle Electronics

What does a wheel alignment have to do with ADAS?

Watch here.

In this article:
Events: Electric Vehicles Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

Associations: CAA to Hold Meeting on How to Deal with the DOI

News: Hunter Engineering to Exhibit Latest WinAlign Software Update at SEMA 2022

Consolidators: Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Phoenix Family

