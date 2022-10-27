Associations: Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1
Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.
Watch here.
Classic Collision Acquires Three Shops in Florida
Classic Collision has acquired Fenders Collision USA in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview, Fla., along with a newly renovated facility opening in Orlando, Fla.
Read more here.
TOPDON Launches TC001 Smartphone Diagnostic Device
The TC001 transforms a smartphone or computer into an IR thermal camera, giving users superior image quality to assist in diagnosing a wide variety of issues within a vehicle.
Read more here.
Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2
OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.
Watch here.
Repairify Introduces asTech Mini Mobile Tool
Paired with the asTech mobile app, the asTech Mini delivers the functionality of thousands of OEM scan tools in a powerful, pocket-sized device.
Read more here.