Top 5 Stories of the Week
Milwaukee Introduces New M12 FUEL Bandfile
Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new M12 FUEL Bandfile, which delivers fast spot removal, unmatched control and greater mobility and access in application.
SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners
These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.
SATA Introduces Green SATAjet X 5500 FUTURE Spray Gun
The green SATAjet X 5500 FUTURE spray gun is not only a reference to nature, but also a symbol for harmony and hope — especially for the future.
DRPs: A Broken Model?
How can insurers and repairers work together to streamline the claims process and earn a fair profit?
SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022
The annual SEMA Show opened yesterday morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block.
