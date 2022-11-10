 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Managing Your Shop's Profitability and Productivity

How auto body shops can trim costs without compromising quality in the face of inflation and rising costs.

Electric Vehicle Training: Where to Find It

Where you can find and sign up for electric vehicle training.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Planning a Buyout of Your Collision Repair Facility

Steps to take when you’re planning to have your partner buy you out.

SCRS Study Concludes Blend Time is Greater than Full Refinish

The SCRS has published the results of their blend study research project, concluding that blending, on average, took 31.59% more time than a full refinish.

Running a Family Collision Business: Stay in Your Lane

In a family business, it’s important to divide the duties and respect each other’s lanes.

Need the 411: What Should Consumers Do After a Vehicle Crash?

What do you do when consumers need info after experiencing a vehicle crash?

AASP/NJ Names Lee’s Garage Body Shop of the Year

The AASP/NJ presented the New Jersey Automotive/Stan Wilson Body Shop of the Year award to Paul Sgro of Lee’s Garage in West Long Branch. 

