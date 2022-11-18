Associations: MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for the Future
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Service King-Crash Champions Merger: What Does It Mean?
What does the Service King-Crash Champions merger mean for the collision repair industry?
Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington
One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers.
Maaco Franchisees, Vendors Gather to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Maaco kicked off its 2022 convention with a reception welcoming some 400 franchise owners, vendors and industry partners for a week of learning, camaraderie and celebration.
J & R Auto Body & Paint Becomes First 1Collision in San Diego
1Collision has announced the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, Calif.
Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know
Casey Lund, owner of Collision Leaders has been recognized as one of the “50 Missourians You Should Know” by Ingram’s Magazine.
