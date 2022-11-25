Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

KBS Coatings’ Ultimate Frame Coater Kit provides everything needed for ultimate inside-out rust protection for auto frames, auto bodies and more.

Read more here.

GEICO, Gerber Donate NABC Recycled Rides to Las Vegas Veterans

During the 2022 SEMA Show, three deserving local veterans were presented three vehicles to provide them the ability to work and take care of their families.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC has announced the acquisition of Shamrock Auto Body in St. Cloud, Fla.

Read more here.

Talking to Young Auto Body Techs About Money

It’s time for the collision industry to talk to young technicians about managing their money.

Watch here.

Boosting the Value of Your Body Shop, Part 2

What are value drivers and how can they increase the value of your shop?

Watch here.