Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Sherwin-Williams Introduces New Solvent Refinish System

European-designed for simplicity and accuracy, Ultra BC8 features a compact system with 65 toners delivering on both color intensity and brilliance.

Read more here.

Rutgers Law Professor Discusses Insurance Issues with AASP/NJ

Rutgers law professor Jay Feinman’s discussion addressed the ongoing claim settlement issues body shops experience with various insurance companies.

Read more here.

J.D. Power Study Shows Higher Claim Satisfaction with DRP Shops

The study says the industry’s growing use of directly affiliated repair shops is paying off with a significantly higher overall satisfaction score than for independent repair shops.

Read more here.

SEMA Names Best New Products

The winners, which are selected from more than 2,200 products in the SEMA360 New Products Showcase, represent the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2021.

Read more here.

CRASH Network Asks Repairers to Grade Insurers

CRASH Network has once again announced the launch of its “insurer report card” to allow collision repairers to grade the performance of insurers in their state.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: People on the Move

News: Uni-Select Canada Appoints Doug Coates SVP/General Manager for Western Region

News: Axalta Announces New Organizational Model to Drive Performance

News: New Guess the Car!

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Industry Connects in First-Ever SEMA360

on

NABC Announces Recipients of Two New Awards

on

AASP/MA Comments on Right to Repair Ballot Victory
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Industry Connects in First-Ever SEMA360

News: NABC Announces Recipients of Two New Awards

Products: Hunter Releases New Heavy-Duty Four-Post Lift

Associations: AASP/MA Comments on Right to Repair Ballot Victory

Video: VIDEO: Avoiding Wash Bay Diagnostics
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Air Filtration Co., Inc.

Air Filtration Co., Inc.
Contact: Jeremy Hagan Phone: 641-872-1137Fax: 641-872-1663
1858 Highway 14, P.O. Box 63, Corydon IA 50060
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect