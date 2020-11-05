Top 5 Stories of the Week

Sherwin-Williams Introduces New Solvent Refinish System

European-designed for simplicity and accuracy, Ultra BC8 features a compact system with 65 toners delivering on both color intensity and brilliance.

Rutgers Law Professor Discusses Insurance Issues with AASP/NJ

Rutgers law professor Jay Feinman’s discussion addressed the ongoing claim settlement issues body shops experience with various insurance companies.

J.D. Power Study Shows Higher Claim Satisfaction with DRP Shops

The study says the industry’s growing use of directly affiliated repair shops is paying off with a significantly higher overall satisfaction score than for independent repair shops.

SEMA Names Best New Products

The winners, which are selected from more than 2,200 products in the SEMA360 New Products Showcase, represent the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2021.

CRASH Network Asks Repairers to Grade Insurers

CRASH Network has once again announced the launch of its “insurer report card” to allow collision repairers to grade the performance of insurers in their state.

