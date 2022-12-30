News: Association News
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act
Despite strong Congressional backing and support from the racing community, the 2021-2022 Congressional session is ending without passage of the Recognizing the Support of Motorsports (RPM) Act.
Read more here.
Are You Ready to ROCK in 2023?
Do you know a “rockstar” in the automotive aftermarket? Then it’s time to nominate them as a Vehicle Care RockStar!
Read more here.
Fly High, John: Remembering John Mosley
When I started out in the auto body industry, I quickly learned to appreciate people who were willing to teach me … and one of those people was John Mosley.
Read more here.
SEMA Accepting Nominations for Robert E. Peterson Media Award
Presented by the SEMA Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council, the award honors a member of the print, online or broadcast media who has made a substantial contribution to the industry within the past year.
Read more here.
Accessing a Secure Gateway on a Stellantis/FCA Vehicle
Joe Keene shows how to access a secure gateway module on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle in order to perform any special tests or clear DTCs.
Read more here.