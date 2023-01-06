Top 5 Stories of the Week

Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York.

Read more here.

Are Collision Repairers Their Own Worst Enemy?

It’s always been easy for repairers to see insurers as the bogeyman that causes all of their problems, but insurers are merely taking advantage of repairers’ lack of business knowledge and acumen.

Read more here.

Nissan Around View Camera ADAS Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the intelligent Around View Monitor system on a Nissan.

Watch here.

Collision Blueprinting with Hunter Alignment Equipment

Joe Keene uses Hunter Engineering alignment equipment with ADASLink to do a proper alignment for ADAS calibration.

Watch here.

Are You Ready to ROCK in 2023?

Do you know a “rockstar” in the automotive aftermarket? Then it’s time to nominate them as a Vehicle Care RockStar!

Read more here.