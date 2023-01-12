 Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 9.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Great Awakening: Collision Repairers Taking a Stand

Many repairers are now taking a stand, realizing they cannot conduct business the way they used to.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Davidson joins Crash Champions after serving as senior vice president and chief people officer at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA).

Read more here.

CARSTAR Fort Collins: Process Produces Performance

The new facility that CARSTAR Fort Collins moved into was designed with organization and performance in mind.

Read more here.

Auction of Classic Cars Raises $2.37M for Northwood University

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

Read more here.

News

Car-O-Liner Releases New Hands-on Video Series

Car-O-Liner has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car-O-Liner announced it has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

“Our new video series shows repair facilities how Car-O-Liner products can increase efficiency in the shop and help grow their businesses,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. "The 'Hands-on Car-O-Liner' videos demonstrate how Car-O-Liner’s complete collision repair solutions can help shops correct unibody or full-frame vehicles efficiently and accurately.”

Read Full Article

2023 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UAF Scholarship Committee Names New Chair

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Committee has named Michael C. Buzzard, 20-year veteran of the automotive aftermarket industry, as its new chair.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
asTech Announces Full Deployment of Rules Engine

The new feature gives asTech customers access to the most accurate way to identify the diagnostic and calibration scan tools that read all of a car’s OEM modules correctly.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Deborah Robinson as New Executive Director

Robinson, who has served the NABC as head of marketing and public relations, was selected for the role in a unanimous decision by the NABC board of directors and executive committee after an extensive search process. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ALI Introduces New Digital Lift Safety Guide

The Automotive Lift Institute is now offering a digital Lifting Points Guide to make it easier than ever to quickly look up OEM-recommended lifting points.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Over 70% of Shops Being Paid for OEM Post-Crash Safety Inspections

The latest “Who Pays for What?” survey indicates that 38% of shops are paid for OEM post-crash safety inspections “always” or “most of the time”, and about an equal percentage are paid at least “some of the time.”

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces Winter Registration Now Open

ASE announced that the winter registration period for testing and recertification is now open at ASE.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers