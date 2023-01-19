Top 5 Stories of the Week

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Connecticut

Crash Champions announced that they have acquired Gengras Collision Center in East Hartford, Conn.

Read more here.

WyoTech’s $16M Expansion Brings Need for More Instructors

The school seeks new instructors to staff its new 90,000-square-foot expansion and accommodate its burgeoning student body.

Read more here.

CREF Celebrates a Successful 2022

CREF saw over $12 million in support distributed in 2022 in support of collision repair educational programs, schools and students.

Read more here.

2022 BSB Year in Review: Top Product News

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 product news of 2022.

Watch here.