Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 16.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Connecticut

Crash Champions announced that they have acquired Gengras Collision Center in East Hartford, Conn.

Read more here.

WyoTech’s $16M Expansion Brings Need for More Instructors

The school seeks new instructors to staff its new 90,000-square-foot expansion and accommodate its burgeoning student body.

Read more here.

CREF Celebrates a Successful 2022

CREF saw over $12 million in support distributed in 2022 in support of collision repair educational programs, schools and students.

Read more here.

2022 BSB Year in Review: Top Product News

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 product news of 2022.

Watch here.

News

Rare Vehicle Painted with BASF Paint Receives Award

A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible painted with Glasurit 55 Line won the Concourse Gold award at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals auto show.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BASF announced that a 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge convertible restored by LaBrecque Autocraft that won the Concourse Gold award at the Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals (MCACN) auto show featured a custom mix of Glasurit 55 Line basecoat using the formula from its original color and finished with Glasurit 929-255 clearcoat.

Read Full Article

