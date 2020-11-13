Top 5 Stories of the Week

Sherwin-Williams Introduces Sunfire PRO Refinish System

The new refinish system is a complete solventborne solution for shops with everything from prep and specialty products to pigment rich toners, high-performance primers/sealers and clearcoats – on one mix bank.

VIDEO: Avoiding Wash Bay Diagnostics

How to avoid “wash bay diagnostics” or an “I didn’t see that coming” test drive when it comes to vehicle electronics.

BodyShop Business Names 2020 Executives of the Year

For the 36th consecutive year, BodyShop Business has recognized distinguished collision repair facility owners and managers with its Executive of the Year award.

VIDEO: Launch Tech X-431 ADAS Mobile

Launch Tech introduces the new X-431 ADAS Mobile, which makes smart ADAS calibration even smarter.

VIDEO: Audi Front Camera Calibration

Launch Tech demonstrates how to perform a front camera calibration on an Audi vehicle with the X-431 ADAS Mobile.

