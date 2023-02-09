Top 5 Stories of the Week

New Welding Technology: Good or Bad?

Welding technology in the collision industry has advanced tremendously. But is the industry allowing techs to avoid the “why” in welding?

President Biden: Consumers Deserve Right to Repair

As President Biden prepared for the State of the Union address, the White House reaffirmed the president’s support for consumers’ right to repair their products however and wherever they choose.

Modern Vehicle Construction: A Material Matter

ADAS grabs the headlines today, but let’s not forget about another vehicle complexity: advanced materials.

Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has opened a new collision repair facility in its home market of Chicago.

Body Bangin’: Do Things Different with Michael Bradshaw

Micki Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision on building an amazing culture and personally connecting with employees.

