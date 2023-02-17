 Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 13.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

FOX19 Spotlights Cincinnati Shop Owner’s Beef with Allstate

Jim Collins posted a sign outside his body shop expressing frustration over Allstate claims.

Read more here.

1Collision Announces First Location in Virginia

Huber collision center becomes the first Virginia shop to join 1Collision.

Read more here.

Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Michael Bonsanto

Michael Bonsanto, a collision repair instructor at Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne, N.J., is grateful for the opportunity to repopulate the industry he loves.

Read more here.

Vehicle ADAS: I Dumped My Old Car for a Computer

It was surprisingly not too hard to say goodbye to my old jalopy.

Read more here.

VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the surround view system on a VW/Audi vehicle.

Watch here.

News

Mitchell Publishes Electric Vehicle Collision Insights Report

The new report highlights the electric vehicle trends impacting auto insurers and collision repairers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Awards Scholarships to 20 Students

WIN has awarded its 2023 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards to a record 20 new recipients. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
eBay Launches New Purchase Protections for Auto Parts

Shoppers can now look for the green “Fits” compatibility checkmark on select parts and accessories listings to gauge whether the part will fit their vehicle.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Crash Champions as Level One Partner

The NABC announced that Crash Champions has joined the collision repair industry’s premier philanthropic organization as a level one partner.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held Feb. 15

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held Feb. 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA to Shops: Ask Reps to Join Vehicle Data Access Caucus

ASA says the Vehicle Data Access Caucus will be essential in addressing critical data-access concerns.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Bipartisan Right to Repair Legislation Reintroduced in Congress

The CAR Coalition states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 in NORTHEAST Dollars March 17-19

The AASP/NJ announced that there will be an opportunity to win $5,000 in NORTHEAST dollars at the 2023 NORTHEAST Show to be applied toward any purchase at the show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers