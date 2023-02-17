Top 5 Stories of the Week

FOX19 Spotlights Cincinnati Shop Owner’s Beef with Allstate

Jim Collins posted a sign outside his body shop expressing frustration over Allstate claims.

Read more here.

1Collision Announces First Location in Virginia

Huber collision center becomes the first Virginia shop to join 1Collision.

Read more here.

Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Michael Bonsanto

Michael Bonsanto, a collision repair instructor at Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne, N.J., is grateful for the opportunity to repopulate the industry he loves.

Read more here.

Vehicle ADAS: I Dumped My Old Car for a Computer

It was surprisingly not too hard to say goodbye to my old jalopy.

Read more here.

VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the surround view system on a VW/Audi vehicle.

Watch here.