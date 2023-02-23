Top 5 Stories of the Week

CareerEdge to Offer Free Collision Training

CareerEdge brought the employer and college together to determine the industry’s workforce needs and identify the specific curriculum components.

Auto Body Refinish: Are Today’s Colors Harder to Match?

It appears we’re dealing with the most unique and difficult colors in the history of car painting … or are we?

Electric Vehicle Repair: It’s Inevitable

Now is the time to evaluate your needs and prepare for the EV evolution in collision repairs.

CRASH Network Releases Results of Insurer Report Card

Twenty-nine auto insurers out of more than 87 received a grade of B or higher from collision repairers for customer service and how well they work to ensure quality repairs.

AASP/NJ Invites Techs to Show Off Skills at NORTHEAST

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will once again take place at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19.

