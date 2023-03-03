 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 27.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
LKQ Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Uni-Select

LKQ says Uni-Select’s North American automotive refinish paint and mechanical parts distribution operations will complement their existing footprint.

EV Batteries: Handling, Disposal and Storage

Key considerations for the proper and safe handling, storage and disposal/recycling of EV batteries.

Autel, Repairify Partner on Remote Diagnostics, Calibrations

Repairify and Autel U.S. announced an agreement for the delivery of Repairify’s OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel’s remote-capable products across North America. 

Tips for Starting a Vehicle Calibration Center

Jason Stahl talks to Frank Terlep about the incredible business opportunity calibration has brought to the collision repair industry.

CCCR Inaugural Meeting Promotes Professional Standards, Collaboration

The CCCR held its inaugural meeting on Feb. 16, 2023 to introduce the council’s mission and welcome shop owners and managers to come together for the benefit of the collision repair industry.

AAA Survey Indicates Fear of Self-Driving Cars on the Rise

This year, there was a major increase in drivers who are afraid, rising to 68% as compared to 55% in 2022.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AAA announced that the results of its annual automated vehicle survey show that while there is still a high level of interest in partially-automated vehicle technology, attitudes toward fully self-driving vehicles have become increasingly apprehensive.

This year, there was a major increase in drivers who are afraid, rising to 68% as compared to 55% in 2022. This is a 13% jump from last year’s survey and the biggest increase since 2020. AAA believes automakers must be diligent in creating an environment that promotes the use of more advanced vehicle technologies in a secure, reliable and educational manner — including the consistent naming of vehicle systems available to consumers today.

CIECA Announces Opus IVS as New Corporate Member

Established in 2020, Opus IVS helps the vehicle maintenance and collision industry safely repair and maintain complex vehicles through OEM-approved diagnostic tools, remote services and live repair assistance.

CREF Introduces 2023 Executive Committee

The committee consists of seven industry professionals who are dedicated to supporting the future of the industry through engagement with collision schools and students.

U.S. Pedestrian Deaths Rise Yet Again in First Half of 2022

New analysis from the GHSA indicates drivers in the U.S. struck and killed 3,434 people in the first half of 2022 — up 5%, or 168 more deaths, from the same period the year before.

MSU Joins Statewide Effort to Promote New Careers in EVs

The plan is to spur Michigan’s EV and mobility talent attraction push with scholarships of up to $10,000 to as many as 350 top tech students at participating universities.

Dent Fix MAXI Featured on Robby Layton Nation

Dent Fix’s MAXI DXE Steel Repair Station was recently featured on Robby Layton Nation, a YouTube channel with over 306,000 subscribers. 

Chief Makes $75,000 In-Kind Donation to CREF

Chief Automotive donated $75,000 worth of rivet guns and subscriptions which will benefit collision repair educational programs around the country.

WyoTech Hosts Record Career Fair

The automotive, diesel and collision trade school welcomed nearly 100 companies to its February career fair.

