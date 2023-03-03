Top 5 Stories of the Week

LKQ Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Uni-Select

LKQ says Uni-Select’s North American automotive refinish paint and mechanical parts distribution operations will complement their existing footprint.

Read more here.

EV Batteries: Handling, Disposal and Storage

Key considerations for the proper and safe handling, storage and disposal/recycling of EV batteries.

Read more here.

Autel, Repairify Partner on Remote Diagnostics, Calibrations

Repairify and Autel U.S. announced an agreement for the delivery of Repairify’s OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel’s remote-capable products across North America.

Read more here.

Tips for Starting a Vehicle Calibration Center

Jason Stahl talks to Frank Terlep about the incredible business opportunity calibration has brought to the collision repair industry.

Watch here.

CCCR Inaugural Meeting Promotes Professional Standards, Collaboration

The CCCR held its inaugural meeting on Feb. 16, 2023 to introduce the council’s mission and welcome shop owners and managers to come together for the benefit of the collision repair industry.

Read more here.