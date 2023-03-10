Top 5 Stories of the Week

Safelite Group Acquires Mark’s Mobile Glass

The combined businesses will work together to grow a successful business offering vehicle glass repair and replacement and recalibration services to Missouri customers.

Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Amanda Levine and Deana Jones

With Amanda Levine and Deana Jones both dedicated to teaching collision at the Center for Applied Technology North, the school can offer a more focused approach.

WIN Announces 2023 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Women’s Industry Network annually honors women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

The Challenge of Windshields and Calibrations

By building a consistent process for calibration, you may find you can reduce some of your frustration over required parameters and failed procedures.

Body Bangin’: Growing Your Shop in Every Way with Steve Olson

Micki Woods interviews Steve Olson of Louisville Collision Center on how his shop was able to increase net profit by 65% in 2022.

