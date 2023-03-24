Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Auto Tech Collision Center in East Lakeland, Fla.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Single Mother

Crash Champions recently restored and donated a Hyundai Elantra to a Springfield, Mo., single mother in need as part of the Recycled Rides program.

Don’t Eat the Bear in One Bite: Planning Your Future in Steps

Just like you don’t need to eat the bear in one bite, you don’t need to have a fully fleshed-out plan in order to have a successful future as a retired body shop owner.

Crash Champions Opens 25th Ohio Location

Crash Champions announced it has opened a new shop in Avon, Ohio, its 25th location in the Buckeye State.

VA, NC Commissioners of Insurance to Present at SCRS Meeting

North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey and Virginia Commissioner of Insurance Scott White will highlight the activities their offices engage in to serve auto insurance consumers.

