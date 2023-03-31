Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Body Shop Financials: Breakeven Point and Beyond

Knowing your fixed costs and breakeven point up front may be the difference in making money in a month or not.

Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights Opens in Virginia

Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights, joins the growing auto glass family with 14 years of industry experience.

AASP/NJ Applauds Robust Turnout at NORTHEAST Show

Thousands of repairers showed up for education and review of the latest and greatest tools and equipment showcased by over 100 exhibitors from around the country.

Putting Your Passion for Your Auto Body Business to Work

It’s critical to create a culture where everyone embraces doing his or her job with the highest quality and providing excellent customer service — with the same passion that you as the owner have.

SUN Collision Unveils New Website

SUN Collision has unveiled its new website to provide easy access to OEM collision repair information.

